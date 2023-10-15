EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Cuts Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lowered its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,980,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $439.11 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $250.90 and a one year high of $445.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.40. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $295.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.69%.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Robert V. Hatcher III sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total transaction of $79,758.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,195.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Robert V. Hatcher III sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total transaction of $79,758.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,195.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.60, for a total value of $621,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,708,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,695 shares of company stock worth $2,208,939 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on KNSL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.00.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

