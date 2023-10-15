EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Grows Stock Position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,567 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth $208,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at $3,587,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 12.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 2.7% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 111,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MODG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens lowered their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Insider Activity at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $262,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 847,959 shares in the company, valued at $14,847,762.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,738,882.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $262,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 847,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,847,762.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $510,600. 11.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Trading Down 1.6 %

Topgolf Callaway Brands stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.80. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $25.96.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 2.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.