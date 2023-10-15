EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 153.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. HSBC started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.79.

Shares of NOW opened at $549.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $340.90 and a 52 week high of $614.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $566.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $535.30.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.40, for a total value of $327,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,818.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 580 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.40, for a total value of $327,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,818.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.49, for a total transaction of $529,841.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,013.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,192 shares of company stock worth $9,722,355 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

