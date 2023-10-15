EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $1.68 Million Stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 106.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,220 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. owned about 0.09% of LiveRamp worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 14.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 136,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

NYSE:RAMP opened at $28.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 1.06. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $32.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.32.

Insider Transactions at LiveRamp

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 9,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $294,611.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 116,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,635,639.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LiveRamp from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LiveRamp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

