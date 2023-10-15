EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $1.68 Million Stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 106.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,220 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. owned about 0.09% of LiveRamp worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 14.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 136,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LiveRamp Stock Performance
NYSE:RAMP opened at $28.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 1.06. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $32.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.32.
Insider Transactions at LiveRamp
In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 9,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $294,611.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 116,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,635,639.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LiveRamp from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LiveRamp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.
LiveRamp Profile
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.
