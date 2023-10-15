EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,024 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 99,752.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,204,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,248,509,000 after purchasing an additional 171,032,855 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,517,548 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,368,554,000 after acquiring an additional 689,965 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,076,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,523 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,409,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,700,938,000 after acquiring an additional 26,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $744,603,000 after acquiring an additional 640,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

VRTX stock opened at $371.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $350.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.67. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $282.21 and a one year high of $372.78. The stock has a market cap of $95.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $887,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,266,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $887,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,637 shares in the company, valued at $17,266,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,037 shares of company stock valued at $12,018,580 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $343.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

