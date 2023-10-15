EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,071,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,435,000 after buying an additional 48,614 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 44.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,289,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,580,000 after buying an additional 395,760 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,287,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,459,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 692,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,429,000 after acquiring an additional 30,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,801,000 after acquiring an additional 37,782 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $138,811.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,858.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James upgraded Shake Shack from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.88.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shares of SHAK opened at $53.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.60 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.19. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $80.58.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $271.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.55 million. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

