EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lessened its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter worth about $879,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Saia by 88.0% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Saia by 2.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Saia in the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000.

SAIA stock opened at $391.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $412.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.57. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.17 and a 1 year high of $443.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $694.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.31 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 20.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.75, for a total transaction of $860,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.75, for a total transaction of $860,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 2,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.59, for a total transaction of $1,182,080.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,295.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,897 shares of company stock worth $5,488,713 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAIA. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $463.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $355.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $417.25.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

