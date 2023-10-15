EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Increases Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. owned about 0.06% of Axonics worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 2nd quarter worth $939,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 62,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 271,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,748,000 after purchasing an additional 41,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,043,000 after purchasing an additional 22,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Axonics alerts:

Insider Activity at Axonics

In related news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $93,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,201.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,675 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $436,477.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,197.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $93,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,201.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,944 shares of company stock worth $1,450,192 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -79.10 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.78. Axonics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.59 and a 52-week high of $75.14.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.45 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Axonics from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Axonics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Axonics from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Axonics from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AXNX

About Axonics

(Free Report)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.