EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Increases Stock Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. owned 0.06% of Axonics worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 6.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 15.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 1,159.5% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXNX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Axonics from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.10 and a beta of 0.44. Axonics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $75.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.78.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.45 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 14,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $920,699.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 14,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $920,699.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $93,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,201.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,944 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,192 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

