EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Invests $987,000 in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 21,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 63.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,625,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,088,000 after purchasing an additional 46,762 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,958,000 after purchasing an additional 33,218 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAGE opened at $19.58 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $59.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.13). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,704.03% and a negative return on equity of 49.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.13) EPS. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Barrett acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $37,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAGE shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised Sage Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

