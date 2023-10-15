EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Lowers Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. cut its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 141.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,714,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 36.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,769 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,077,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,494,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,846,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AL opened at $35.74 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $46.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.74.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $672.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.68 million. Research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 11th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 18.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Air Lease from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

