EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Lowers Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. trimmed its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Saia by 80.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Saia by 642.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Saia from $355.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $530.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Saia from $463.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Saia from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $417.25.

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,996 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $2,978,826.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,520,367.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,996 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $2,978,826.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,520,367.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 2,040 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.75, for a total value of $860,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,000.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,897 shares of company stock worth $5,488,713. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SAIA opened at $391.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $412.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.57. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.17 and a 1 year high of $443.85.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $694.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.31 million. Saia had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

