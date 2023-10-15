EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Reduces Holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. cut its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 19.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 132.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after buying an additional 120,709 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 53.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Karuna Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $171.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.68. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $245.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.76) by $0.01. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.13%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $304.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $249.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KRTX

Insider Transactions at Karuna Therapeutics

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 13,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $2,704,136.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total value of $866,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,150 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,426. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 13,810 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $2,704,136.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,119 shares of company stock valued at $7,348,341. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.