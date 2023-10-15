EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Reduces Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. reduced its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,888 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:EW opened at $70.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $94.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $393,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,772.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $393,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,772.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,020,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,816.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,359 shares of company stock valued at $13,817,172 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

