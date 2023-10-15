EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 1,230 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lessened its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PH. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.14.
Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 3.4 %
Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $392.93 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $252.55 and a one year high of $428.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $401.76 and a 200 day moving average of $371.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.69 EPS for the current year.
Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.00%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total transaction of $362,002.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,569. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total transaction of $362,002.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,569. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total transaction of $630,904.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,072.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,918 shares of company stock worth $5,385,885 over the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Parker-Hannifin Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
