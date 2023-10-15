EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 2,601 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. cut its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,527 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $194.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.60 and a 200-day moving average of $192.72. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $137.08 and a 52-week high of $225.57. The stock has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.32%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $4,666,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,457 shares in the company, valued at $34,952,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,798 shares of company stock worth $7,731,819. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.92.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

