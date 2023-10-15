EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 899 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. reduced its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cirrus Logic

In other news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $70.58 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.17 and a 52-week high of $111.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.71.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $317.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.58 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

