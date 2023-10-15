EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 9,930 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. decreased its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,465 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,930 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 206,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,320,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,111,000 after acquiring an additional 205,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares Stock Down 1.2 %

FFIN opened at $23.91 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $46.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.78.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 36.80% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $128.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on FFIN. Stephens upped their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

View Our Latest Analysis on FFIN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.04 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 927,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,936,807.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,803 shares of company stock worth $112,147. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.