EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Trims Stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lessened its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,763 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in MaxLinear by 189.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in MaxLinear by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MXL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.30.

Shares of MXL opened at $21.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.85. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $43.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.04.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $183.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.03 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 26.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

