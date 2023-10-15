EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Trims Stock Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lessened its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INSM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,850,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Insmed by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,977,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,358,000 after acquiring an additional 429,664 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Insmed by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,932,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,993,000 after acquiring an additional 411,237 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Insmed by 26.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,782,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,601,000 after acquiring an additional 374,715 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insmed by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,877,000 after purchasing an additional 352,106 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ INSM opened at $24.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.48. Insmed Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $27.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $77.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.23 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 3,789.32% and a negative net margin of 258.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. Research analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Insmed from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INSM

Insmed Profile

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.