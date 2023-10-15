Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Holdings Boosted by Heritage Financial Services LLC

Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Elevance Health by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $454.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,665,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,178. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $452.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $456.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $107.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ELV shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $568.46.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

