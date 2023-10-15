Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Elior Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELROF opened at $2.90 on Friday. Elior Group has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.88.

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business and industry, education, and healthcare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hospitality, industrial premises, sales outlets, and agri-food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management services, including reception, mail management, minor maintenance, green areas, etc.

