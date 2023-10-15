Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Short Interest Update

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 199,300 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the September 15th total of 129,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 11,504 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. 18.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Trading Down 2.7 %

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $88.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.70 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.90.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.35%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is 960.00%.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.