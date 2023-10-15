Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Short Interest Update

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, an increase of 58.2% from the September 15th total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECF. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 9.3% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,266 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 61.6% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 36,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 14,014 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 6.4% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 175,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 22.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 13,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 19.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 213,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 34,982 shares in the last quarter. 30.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund alerts:

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Performance

ECF opened at $7.73 on Friday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $9.15.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%.

(Get Free Report)

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.