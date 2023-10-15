Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Now Covered by CJS Securities

CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $235.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.
WIRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Encore Wire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.
Encore Wire Stock Performance
Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $636.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.60 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 32.05%. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Encore Wire will post 21.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Encore Wire Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.26%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,124,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $356,420,000 after purchasing an additional 28,777 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,239,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $255,439,000 after purchasing an additional 30,523 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,526,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $174,086,000 after purchasing an additional 23,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 1,243.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 572,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.
About Encore Wire
Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.
