ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) Short Interest Update

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the September 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.5 days.

ENEOS Price Performance

OTCMKTS JXHLY opened at C$7.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.22. ENEOS has a 12 month low of C$6.22 and a 12 month high of C$8.64.

ENEOS (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$23.45 billion during the quarter.

About ENEOS

ENEOS Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy, oil and natural gas exploration and production, and metals businesses in Japan, China, Asia, and internationally. It manufactures and sells petroleum products, including gasoline, kerosene, lubricants, etc.; imports and sells gas; and supplies electricity and hydrogen, as well as provides petrochemicals; and offers crude oil, natural gas, and copper concentrates.

