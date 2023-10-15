Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 896,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 26,525 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $11,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ET has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ET opened at $13.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $14.09.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 103.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,313,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,069,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $682,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,719,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,650,801.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,313,055 shares in the company, valued at $17,069,715. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,010,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,149,000. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

