Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.51.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 37.47% and a negative return on equity of 321.89%. The business had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENSV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Enservco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Enservco by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 98,620 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Enservco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Enservco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Enservco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

