Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.51.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 37.47% and a negative return on equity of 321.89%. The business had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Enservco
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Enservco
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.