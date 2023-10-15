Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Equinix by 103,384.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,811,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,043,303,000 after buying an additional 12,798,935 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,557,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Equinix by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,756,000 after purchasing an additional 179,023 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Equinix by 18.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,137,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,934,000 after purchasing an additional 177,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Equinix by 21.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 813,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,226,000 after purchasing an additional 143,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $870.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $823.43.

EQIX stock opened at $742.64 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.61 and a 1 year high of $821.63. The firm has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $754.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $750.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.32%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 182 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $139,552.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,195.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.19, for a total value of $57,014.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,619,564.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $139,552.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,195.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,584 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,535. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

