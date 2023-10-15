Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Equinix by 103,384.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,811,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,043,303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798,935 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $725,557,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Equinix by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,756,000 after acquiring an additional 179,023 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Equinix by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,137,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,934,000 after acquiring an additional 177,884 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Equinix by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 813,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,226,000 after acquiring an additional 143,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $401,020.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total transaction of $758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,810,166. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $401,020.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,584 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,535 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Equinix from $765.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $823.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on EQIX

Equinix Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $742.64. 263,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.61 and a twelve month high of $821.63. The company has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a PE ratio of 85.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $754.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $750.77.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.32%.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.