Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Purchased by Tower View Wealth Management LLC

Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 15.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 80.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 16,871 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 12.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,662,000 after buying an additional 127,695 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,907,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after buying an additional 511,825 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTRG traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,878. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.43 and a 200-day moving average of $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $49.89.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.07 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.3071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

