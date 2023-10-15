Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,546 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the quarter. DNP Select Income Fund makes up about 1.5% of Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 29.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.74. 327,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,319. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.22. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $11.84.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About DNP Select Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%.

(Free Report)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.