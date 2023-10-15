Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,176,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,473,000 after purchasing an additional 201,763 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,755,000 after purchasing an additional 119,137 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,452,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,323,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.04. 104,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.63 and its 200-day moving average is $242.77. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $225.27 and a 52-week high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

