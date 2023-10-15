Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XT. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 519.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 804,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,561,000 after purchasing an additional 674,580 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 161.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 88,674 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,510,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,580,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 167,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 42,753 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XT stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,910. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.66. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $58.63. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

