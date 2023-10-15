Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $258,000 in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Invesco QQQ comprises about 0.9% of Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $4.65 on Friday, hitting $365.28. 52,519,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,507,355. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $367.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.48. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $259.08 and a 1-year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

