Essex Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 186 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 7.8% of Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,362,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,893,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter.

IJR traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.22. 3,137,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,923,403. The stock has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.26 and a 200 day moving average of $97.18. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.24 and a 52 week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

