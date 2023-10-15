Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Short Interest Update

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 285,600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 238,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 294,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Evogene to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Evogene in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.85 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Evogene from $1.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Evogene from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Shares of Evogene stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76. Evogene has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.44. The company has a market cap of $19.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.77 million. Evogene had a negative net margin of 943.25% and a negative return on equity of 68.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evogene will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Evogene by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 156,716 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Evogene by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 67,867 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evogene by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 34,082 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Evogene during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Evogene by 265.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 26,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

