Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Position Lifted by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Exelon were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 767.1% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 53.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 798.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ EXC opened at $39.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.49. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $44.37.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Exelon

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.