Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Holdings Reduced by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,890 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.12% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $21,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 46.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $116.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.99. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.01. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.05 and a 12-month high of $128.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPD has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.09.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

