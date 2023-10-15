F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

FNB has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

F.N.B. Price Performance

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.49. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $14.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.09.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $409.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F.N.B.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in F.N.B. by 447.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in F.N.B. by 301.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 309,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 232,724 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in F.N.B. by 171.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 741,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 468,744 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the second quarter worth approximately $1,626,000. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

See Also

