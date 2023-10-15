Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Short Interest Down 14.5% in September

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 189,800 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the September 15th total of 222,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 932,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Fanuc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Fanuc Stock Up 0.1 %

FANUY opened at $13.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.97. Fanuc has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $18.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.95.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fanuc will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

