Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after buying an additional 36,709 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Fastenal by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 9.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens downgraded Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,850.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.12. 6,601,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,237,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.75. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $60.93.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.07%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

