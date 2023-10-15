Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Stock Performance

LON:FAR opened at GBX 9 ($0.11) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.01. Ferro-Alloy Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 8.50 ($0.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 15.40 ($0.19). The company has a market capitalization of £40.47 million, a P/E ratio of -900.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Company Profile

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and related by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, potassium, nickel, and carbon deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq vanadium/polymetallic mineral deposit located in southern Kazakhstan.

