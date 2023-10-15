Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Sold by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FENY. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 90,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FENY traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $24.70. 413,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,409. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.11. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39.

About Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

