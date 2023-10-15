Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock Position Lifted by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 195.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after buying an additional 14,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at $220,163.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

FIS opened at $51.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $85.18. The firm has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.23%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.61.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

