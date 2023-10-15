Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST) Trading Down 0.7%

Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.17 and last traded at $20.17. Approximately 87 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.31.

Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 million, a P/E ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSST. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000.

Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (FSST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies that deliver tangible ESG impact through core business operations. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

