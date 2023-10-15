Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Holdings Cut by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 94.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 14,616 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 59.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 363,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,738,000 after acquiring an additional 135,587 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 175,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 48,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 15,655 shares during the last quarter.

FBND opened at $43.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.17 and its 200-day moving average is $45.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $46.96.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

