Financial Contrast: Atlas Copco (ATLKY) and Its Peers

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) is one of 174 public companies in the “Specialty Industrial Machinery” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Atlas Copco to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Atlas Copco pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Atlas Copco pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.7% and pay out 28.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlas Copco lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Atlas Copco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.8% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Atlas Copco has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Copco’s rivals have a beta of 1.16, suggesting that their average share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Atlas Copco and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Copco 2 4 3 0 2.11 Atlas Copco Competitors 1085 4012 5342 51 2.42

Atlas Copco currently has a consensus target price of $110.00, suggesting a potential upside of 703.51%. As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies have a potential upside of 24.85%. Given Atlas Copco’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Atlas Copco is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlas Copco and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Copco $14.02 billion $2.33 billion 26.33 Atlas Copco Competitors $5.97 billion $528.09 million -206.64

Atlas Copco has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Atlas Copco is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Copco and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Copco 16.15% 31.28% 14.47% Atlas Copco Competitors -8.96% 1.02% 1.92%

Summary

Atlas Copco beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. The company offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries. It also provides oil-sealed rotary vane, dry, and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomolecular and cryogenic pumps, as well as abatement and integrated systems for the semiconductor and scientific, chemical process, food packaging, and paper handling industries. In addition, the company offers pneumatic, hydraulic, and electric assembly tools, as well as control systems and associated software for safety-critical tightening; self-pierce riveting tools, dispensing equipment for adhesives and sealants, and flow drill fastening equipment; material removal tools, drills, and other pneumatic products; and machine vision solutions for customers in the automotive and general industries. Further, it provides portable compressors, boosters, generators, lighting towers, pumps, and construction and demolition tools for civil engineering, oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, exploration drilling, and demolition industries, as well as specialty rental services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Nacka, Sweden.

