Financial Survey: Crown Point Energy (CWVLF) vs. The Competition

Crown Point Energy (OTCMKTS:CWVLF – Get Free Report) is one of 389 public companies in the “Oil & Gas E&P” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Crown Point Energy to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Crown Point Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown Point Energy N/A N/A N/A Crown Point Energy Competitors 167.19% 9.69% 5.08%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crown Point Energy and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Crown Point Energy N/A N/A -0.33 Crown Point Energy Competitors $1.61 billion $439.28 million -47.86

Analyst Recommendations

Crown Point Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Crown Point Energy. Crown Point Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Crown Point Energy and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown Point Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Crown Point Energy Competitors 1061 6381 10766 388 2.56

As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies have a potential upside of 37.23%. Given Crown Point Energy’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crown Point Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.0% of Crown Point Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.1% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Crown Point Energy competitors beat Crown Point Energy on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

About Crown Point Energy

Crown Point Energy Inc. explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds a 100% working interest in the Cerro de Los Leones concession located in the Neuquén Basin, Argentina. It also holds interests in the Las Violetas, La Angostura, and Rio Cullen exploitation concessions in Tierra del Fuego; and Chañares Herrados exploitation concession located in the Cuyano Basin. The company was formerly known as Crown Point Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to Crown Point Energy Inc. in July 2012. Crown Point Energy Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Crown Point Energy Inc. is a subsidiary of Liminar Energia S.A.

