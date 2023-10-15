Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $860.41

Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 860.41 ($10.53) and traded as low as GBX 818 ($10.01). Finsbury Growth & Income shares last traded at GBX 820 ($10.04), with a volume of 534,005 shares.
Finsbury Growth & Income Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 859.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 881.50. The firm has a market cap of £1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,171.43 and a beta of 0.53.
Finsbury Growth & Income Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a GBX 10.50 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from Finsbury Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $8.50. Finsbury Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,714.29%.
Insider Transactions at Finsbury Growth & Income
About Finsbury Growth & Income
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
